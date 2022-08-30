Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Short Interest Down 11.3% in August

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,800 shares, a decrease of 11.3% from the July 31st total of 419,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.4 days.

Canfor Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CFPZF traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,038. Canfor has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $27.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CFPZF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canfor from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Canfor from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

