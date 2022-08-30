Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,683 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,668,111 shares.The stock last traded at $76.62 and had previously closed at $78.46.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CP. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
