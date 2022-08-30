Canada Rare Earth (CVE:LL) Trading Down 20%

Canada Rare Earth Corp. (CVE:LL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 20% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 138,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 93,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$8.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50.

About Canada Rare Earth

Canada Rare Earth Corp., a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of rare earth elements in Asia. The company provides high-purity rare earth oxides, rare earth fluorides, larger particle/nano rare earth oxides, and other products. Its products are used in various industries, such as high-end electronics, lighting solutions, ceramics and glass, catalytic and cracking, magnets, and atomic energy.

