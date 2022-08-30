Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 1st

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 1st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

Shares of Canaccord Genuity Group stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,252. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.48. The firm has a market cap of C$788.53 million and a PE ratio of 5.72. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52 week low of C$7.86 and a 52 week high of C$16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The financial services provider reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$499.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$432.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

CF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cormark lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$14.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

