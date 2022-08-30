Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Stock Performance

Caladrius Biosciences stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59. Caladrius Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Trading of Caladrius Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,623,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 116,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing cellular therapies to reverse disease and/or promote the regeneration of damaged tissue. Its product candidates include HONEDRA, a recipient of SAKIGAKE designation that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia; XOWNA that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS201, a CD34+ cell therapy for the treatment of pre-dialysis patients with chronic kidney disease.

