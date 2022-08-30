Cake Monster Price Reaches $0.0010 on Major Exchanges (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Cake Monster has a market capitalization of $6.14 million and $42,925.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cake Monster coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.81 or 0.00815041 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Cake Monster Profile

Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,290,524,619 coins. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER.

Buying and Selling Cake Monster

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cake Monster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cake Monster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cake Monster using one of the exchanges listed above.

