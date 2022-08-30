Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Byline Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Byline Bancorp to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Byline Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE BY opened at $22.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.73. Byline Bancorp has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Byline Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Byline Bancorp ( NYSE:BY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 26.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,221.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Byline Bancorp news, Director Ana Casanueva sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $61,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $56,001.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Jo S. Herseth acquired 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $25,146.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,221.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,043 shares of company stock valued at $572,826. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Byline Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,942,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,824,000 after purchasing an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,607,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,251,000 after buying an additional 26,994 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after buying an additional 32,417 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,249,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,736,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 942,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,155,000 after purchasing an additional 81,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

Featured Articles

