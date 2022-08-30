Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.
Shares of BURL opened at $143.27 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $314.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
