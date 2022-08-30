Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target Lowered to $167.00 at Morgan Stanley

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $232.00 to $167.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.63.

Shares of BURL opened at $143.27 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $314.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,712,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,146,000 after purchasing an additional 491,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,658,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,400 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,408,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,339,000 after acquiring an additional 498,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

