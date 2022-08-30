Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.70-$4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Burlington Stores also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.36-$0.66 EPS.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BURL shares. William Blair started coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Burlington Stores from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $208.63.
Shares of BURL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.26. 4,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,303,293. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $314.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.53 and a 200-day moving average of $177.75.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after purchasing an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth about $32,791,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 7,860.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 131,984 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
