Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,512 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 183,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 653,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,973,000 after buying an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.93. 23,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 2.18. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $3.35. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 58.32% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

