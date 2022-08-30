Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Acquired by Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 604.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 234.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 1.7 %

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE BEPC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.81. 13,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 52-week low of $31.10 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is presently -246.15%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.