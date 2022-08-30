Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

