Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP) to Issue $0.41 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4063 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Partners Price Performance
Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock opened at $21.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.61. Brookfield Property Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.53.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Property Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
About Brookfield Property Partners
Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Brookfield Property Partners (BPYPP)
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
- Macy’s Value Lies Beneath its Stores
- The Mattel Train is Ready to Leave the Station
Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.