Brokerages Set YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Price Target at $63.25

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.25.

YETI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of YETI from $73.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YETI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of YETI by 1,217.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in YETI by 69.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in YETI by 79.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in YETI by 61.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 96.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YETI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.63. YETI has a twelve month low of $36.89 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $420.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that YETI will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

