Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) PT at $149.16

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $149.16.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Insider Activity at Five9

In related news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,777,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.32, for a total value of $1,163,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Five9 Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Five9 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. Five9 has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $186.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

