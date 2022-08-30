Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 387,500 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Broadwind Trading Down 3.2 %

Broadwind stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,676. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.99.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Broadwind had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Broadwind from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadwind currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Broadwind by 14.4% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 394,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Broadwind by 5.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 149,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in Broadwind by 0.5% in the second quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 20.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

