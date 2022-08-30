Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Position Boosted by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,667 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brinker International worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brinker International by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 61,286 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 351,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,054. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.79. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.43. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $54.40.

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.01). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Brinker International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.74.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's. As of June 30, 2021, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,648 restaurants comprising 1,594 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 54 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

