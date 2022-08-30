Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Trading Up 2.7%

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. Approximately 604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 160,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRLT shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $745.72 million and a P/E ratio of 47.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Brilliant Earth Group had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 29.12%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $231,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the second quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.26% of the company’s stock.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Featured Articles

