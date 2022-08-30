Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.3 %
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08.
About Brighthouse Financial
