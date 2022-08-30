Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.08.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

