BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 237,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,695,250 shares.The stock last traded at $3.22 and had previously closed at $3.21.
BRFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BRF from $2.50 to $2.80 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded BRF from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.80.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.
BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.
