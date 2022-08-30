Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Short Interest Down 11.2% in August

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the July 31st total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Brambles Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.21. The stock had a trading volume of 14,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.28. Brambles has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

