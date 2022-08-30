Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.64 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.52 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average of $3.06. The firm has a market cap of $132.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.05.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCLI. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 66.6% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the period. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

