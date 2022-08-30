Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of BMS stock traded up GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 332.75 ($4.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.43. Braemar Shipping Services has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The company has a market capitalization of £107.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.33.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; purchase and sale of second-hand vessels; chartering of dry cargo and offshore vessels; and provision of research, valuation, consulting, and derivatives brokerage services.

