Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Braemar Shipping Services’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of BMS stock traded up GBX 45.25 ($0.55) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 332.75 ($4.02). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,267. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 259.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 256.43. Braemar Shipping Services has a 1 year low of GBX 198 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.19). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86. The company has a market capitalization of £107.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 958.33.
