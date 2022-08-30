Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Takes Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Aramark in the first quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Aramark by 35.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.67. 35,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,037. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $39.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.00%. Aramark’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ARMK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

