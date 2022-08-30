Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 79,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000. Marathon Oil makes up 1.1% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,338 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 367.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $417,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

MRO stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.44. 605,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,577,139. The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.