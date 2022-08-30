Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Purchases 8,300 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KBR by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in KBR by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $257,043,000 after purchasing an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after buying an additional 527,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KBR by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,196,000 after buying an additional 22,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,302,000 after buying an additional 441,300 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR Stock Performance

In related news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $758,638.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 14,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $758,638.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,283.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew Barrie sold 3,111 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $159,749.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $427,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,675 shares of company stock valued at $1,229,309 over the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KBR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 50,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,002. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 1.23. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.98 and a 52-week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. KBR had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

About KBR

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

