Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $906,000 Investment in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Performance Food Group by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 16,913 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Performance Food Group by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 679,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $31,192,000 after acquiring an additional 99,137 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,455 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.93. The stock had a trading volume of 23,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,586. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Performance Food Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $58.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The food distribution company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.56 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFGC shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 32,904 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $1,696,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,465,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,536,173.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 34,404 shares of company stock worth $1,766,025 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group



Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

