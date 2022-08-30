Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $11.16 Million Investment in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 84,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,161,000. Quanta Services accounts for 6.0% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 11.9% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 406,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,497,000 after purchasing an additional 43,124 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 189.1% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in Quanta Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,120 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Quanta Services by 5.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 191,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Trading Down 3.3 %

PWR traded down $4.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,136. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.91 and a 52-week high of $149.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Quanta Services’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 135,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $17,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 689,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,148,514.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,388,124.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

