Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $756,000 in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,307,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after buying an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $575.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.08.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TYL traded down $2.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.51. 3,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,648. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $300.85 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $369.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $384.24.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 9.84%. Tyler Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total value of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,512.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,156 shares of company stock valued at $4,618,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.