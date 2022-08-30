Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Invests $5.30 Million in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 246,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,303,000. SunPower comprises 2.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SunPower by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter worth $305,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $665,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $349,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,897.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,912 shares of company stock worth $1,634,371. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SunPower Stock Down 2.6 %

Several research firms have issued reports on SPWR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.04. The stock had a trading volume of 127,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,294. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.03. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $34.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). SunPower had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Profile

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

