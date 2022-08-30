Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Has $850,000 Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 1,438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in ACI Worldwide during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ACI Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $211,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ACIW traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,483. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average of $28.22.

ACI Worldwide ( NASDAQ:ACIW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $340.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ACI Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments to banks, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, improve fraud prevention, and reduce interchange fees; ACI Issuing, a digital payments issuing solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

