Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 60,200 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. PBF Energy accounts for about 0.8% of Boulder Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PBF. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $3,207,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 227,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 325,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 31,345 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 26,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PBF. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PBF Energy from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PBF Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.92.

PBF Energy Stock Down 7.4 %

NYSE PBF traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $33.92. 65,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,240,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.61 and a 200 day moving average of $28.68. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.18.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $3.22. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 55.28% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In other news, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 1,245,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $43,780,634.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,284,000 shares in the company, valued at $431,905,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Connor Thomas L. O sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $3,754,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PBF Energy

(Get Rating)

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

