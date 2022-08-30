Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 54,200 KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 54,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KAR. City State Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services in the first quarter worth $67,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. CJS Securities raised KAR Auction Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE KAR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.95. 46,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.33. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

