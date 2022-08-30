Boulder Hill Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 282,500 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transocean in the first quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Transocean by 1,225.5% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 662,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 612,807 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Transocean by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,024 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 62.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 197,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.64. 784,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,217,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 2.81. Transocean Ltd. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.46% and a negative net margin of 25.07%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Transocean from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Pareto Securities upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

