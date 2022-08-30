BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Short Interest Update

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500,000 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 6,890,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BWA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,211. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $32.28 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.28%.

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BorgWarner

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BWA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet cut shares of BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

