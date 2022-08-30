Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 982,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at $53,360,594.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total transaction of $475,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,699.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 599,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,360,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,825 shares of company stock worth $15,847,653. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,122,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $264,745,000 after acquiring an additional 101,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,080,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,221,000 after acquiring an additional 31,880 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,511,000 after acquiring an additional 406,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,521,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $221,489,000 after acquiring an additional 247,271 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 1.3 %

BAH traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.66. 587,102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,049,862. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.27. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.63. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.