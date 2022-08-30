Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 32480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$76.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling at Bonterra Resources
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.
Read More
- Shock Absorbers: 3 Low Volatility Dividend Stocks for Bumpy Times
- The Retail Sector: Winners And Losers From Q2 Earnings
- Can Targa Continue Rallying To Meet Its Price Target?
- Is Unity Software Ready To Rally After Rejecting AppLovin Offer?
- MarketBeat Podcast: The Time For Cloud Stocks May Be Now
Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.