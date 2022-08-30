Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.60

Shares of Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.60 and last traded at C$0.61, with a volume of 32480 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.02. The stock has a market cap of C$76.98 million and a P/E ratio of -1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Bonterra Resources alerts:

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Marc-André Pelletier purchased 32,500 shares of Bonterra Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$385,000. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 111,400 shares of company stock worth $80,060.

(Get Rating)

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.