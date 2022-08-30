Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Bonhill Group (LON:BONH)

Bonhill Group (LON:BONH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

Bonhill Group Stock Performance

Shares of BONH opened at GBX 5 ($0.06) on Friday. Bonhill Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 11.98 ($0.14). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5.61 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 6.73.

About Bonhill Group

Bonhill Group Plc, a B2B media company, provides analysis, insight, networking, and data for financial services and business solutions communities in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Bonhill UK, InvestmentNews, and Last Word Media.

