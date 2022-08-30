BOMB Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $117,226.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 29th. One BOMB coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $174,633.33 and approximately $117,226.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 891,169 coins and its circulating supply is 890,381 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken. The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

