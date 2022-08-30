Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bolloré SE (OTCMKTS:BOIVF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,600 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the July 31st total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Bolloré Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOIVF traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $4.79. 25,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,057. Bolloré has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.96.

Bolloré Company Profile

Bolloré SE engages in the transportation and logistics, communications, and electricity storage solutions businesses in Asia, Africa, the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Transportation and Logistics, Oil Logistics, Communications, and Electricity Storage and Systems segments.

