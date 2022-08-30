B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Receives $422.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BMRRY shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 385 ($4.65) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 630 ($7.61) to GBX 460 ($5.56) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $17.21 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of $16.50 and a 52-week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4402 per share. This represents a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

