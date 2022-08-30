Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $892.50 million-$916.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $953.84 million.

Blucora Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,547. Blucora has a fifty-two week low of $14.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.08.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $256.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.67 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blucora

BCOR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Blucora from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Blucora in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Blucora by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Blucora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Blucora by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 9,336 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Blucora by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Blucora by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

