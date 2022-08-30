Blockpass (PASS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.00

Blockpass (PASS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 30th. Blockpass has a market cap of $190,233.75 and $31.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Blockpass has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. One Blockpass coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,982.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005112 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004078 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00134039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00032804 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081134 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass.

Buying and Selling Blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockpass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockpass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockpass using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

