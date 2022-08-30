Blocknet Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $236.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005254 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,990,490 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

