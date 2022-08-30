Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Market Cap Tops $165,486.33 (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $165,486.33 and $29,317.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000602 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Profile

BCUG is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie.

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

