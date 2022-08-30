Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Shares Up 3.9%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.70. 2,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,101,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BLNK. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Get Blink Charging alerts:

Blink Charging Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blink Charging

In other Blink Charging news, Director Jack Levine purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $109,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,907.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 128.6% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 12,511 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 18.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 131.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 452.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 13.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blink Charging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blink Charging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.