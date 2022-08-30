Blackrock Silver (CVE:BRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Blackrock Silver Corp. (CVE:BRC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 50855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Pi Financial set a C$1.20 price target on Blackrock Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.
Blackrock Silver Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$74.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.82.
Blackrock Silver Company Profile
Blackrock Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties located in the United States. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Tonopah West silver-gold project that consists of 100 patented and 279 unpatented claims covering approximately 25.5 square kilometers located in the Walker Lane trend of western Nevada.
