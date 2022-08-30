BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,834 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,230,851,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 79,395.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 670,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 670,097 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,361,370,000 after buying an additional 229,381 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,539,029 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,986,873,000 after buying an additional 192,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 229,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $175,208,000 after buying an additional 126,984 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total value of $30,465,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $677.30. 10,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $658.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $676.00. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $575.60 and a fifty-two week high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $102.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.25.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.12%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.46.

About BlackRock

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

