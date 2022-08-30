BlackCoin (BLK) Price Down 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $720,182.85 and $1,569.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00022370 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015550 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005282 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003953 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000950 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 61,400,876 coins and its circulating supply is 61,574,894 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BlackCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

