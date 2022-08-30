Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE:BSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Spade Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Black Spade Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $584,000. Institutional investors own 47.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Spade Acquisition alerts:

Black Spade Acquisition Stock Down 0.4 %

Black Spade Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.75. 173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,129. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.70. Black Spade Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $9.98.

About Black Spade Acquisition

Black Spade Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to complete a business combination with companies in the entertainment industry worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Spade Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Spade Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.