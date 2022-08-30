BitForex Token (BF) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

BitForex Token (BF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last week, BitForex Token has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One BitForex Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitForex Token has a total market capitalization of $12.77 million and approximately $270,929.00 worth of BitForex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,992.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005106 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004087 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00134260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00033083 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00081103 BTC.

BitForex Token Coin Profile

BitForex Token (BF) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. BitForex Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,289,073,705 coins. The official message board for BitForex Token is t.me/BitForexOfficial. BitForex Token’s official website is bitforex.com. BitForex Token’s official Twitter account is @bitforexcom.

Buying and Selling BitForex Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Registered in the Republic of Seychelles and based in Singapore, BitForex is a multi-cryptocurrency Exchange platform. It provides users with the tools to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them. The main digital currencies available on BitForex are BTC, ETH, NEO, TRX, and GOT. Additionally, the platform has its own native token named BF which mining is daily distributed between its holders. The BitForex Token (BF) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be used by the BitForex members as a medium to exchange value and access transaction fees discounts or exclusive airdrops. “

